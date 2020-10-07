Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

42,776 KM

Details Description Features

$31,733

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

4WD WT ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

42,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6138843
  • Stock #: F3N927
  • VIN: 1GCGTBEN4H1244147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,776 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Graphite Metallic Work Truck V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Odometer is 29955 kilometers below market average!
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Custom Special Edition, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Convenience Package, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Onstar, MYLINK, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Grille (LPO), Custom Special Edition, Delay-off headlights, Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Electronic Automatic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Range Remote Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 4G LTE & Built-In Wi-Fi Hotspot, Outside Power-Adjustable Body-Colour Mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4WT, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/7" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear Body-Colour Bumper, Rear step bumper, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Dark Argent Metallic Aluminum, WT Convenience Package.

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Four Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

