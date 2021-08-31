Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

55,412 KM

Details Description Features

$34,874

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

4WD WT

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

55,412KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8067271
  • Stock #: F4BAB8
  • VIN: 1GCGTBEN6H1322928

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BAB8
  • Mileage 55,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Air bags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing...
tilt steering
Four Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Pickup box
Door handles, black
Bumper, rear chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Glass, windshield shade band
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Handles, door release, front and rear, Jet Black
Mirrors, outside manual-folding, Black
Tire, spare P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (S1K) 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel spare wheel.)
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Front air conditioning
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, urethane
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Air conditioning, single-zone manual climate control
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power with manual recline
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Steering column, tilt, manual
Visors, driver and front passenger with passenger vanity mirror
Rear bench seats
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

