2017 Chevrolet Corvette

$92,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10325229

10325229 Stock #: SCV9044

SCV9044 VIN: 1G1YS2D64H5604889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Torch Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 21,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.