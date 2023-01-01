Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

21,000 KM

Details Description

$92,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$92,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 2LZ Supercharged, Nav, AC Lthr, Clear Targa, HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 2LZ Supercharged, Nav, AC Lthr, Clear Targa, HUD

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 10325229
  2. 10325229
  3. 10325229
  4. 10325229
  5. 10325229
  6. 10325229
  7. 10325229
  8. 10325229
  9. 10325229
  10. 10325229
  11. 10325229
  12. 10325229
  13. 10325229
  14. 10325229
  15. 10325229
  16. 10325229
  17. 10325229
  18. 10325229
  19. 10325229
  20. 10325229
  21. 10325229
  22. 10325229
  23. 10325229
  24. 10325229
  25. 10325229
  26. 10325229
  27. 10325229
  28. 10325229
  29. 10325229
  30. 10325229
  31. 10325229
  32. 10325229
  33. 10325229
  34. 10325229
  35. 10325229
  36. 10325229
  37. 10325229
  38. 10325229
  39. 10325229
  40. 10325229
  41. 10325229
  42. 10325229
  43. 10325229
  44. 10325229
  45. 10325229
  46. 10325229
  47. 10325229
  48. 10325229
  49. 10325229
  50. 10325229
Contact Seller

$92,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
21,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10325229
  • Stock #: SCV9044
  • VIN: 1G1YS2D64H5604889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** STUNNING CONDITION 2LZ.....LOW MILEAGE...SCREAMING 650 HP SUPERCHARGED V8...SUPERCAR LEVEL PERFORMANCE *** HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, APPLE CAR PLAY / ANDROID AUTO, BOSE STEREO *** MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL, BIG BRAKES w/ SLOTTED ROTORS, HEATED & AC VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS *** Looking for supercar performance without the six figure price tag? Look no further, with a 650HP SUPERCHARGED V8, MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL, and an amazing sounding PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM this Corvette Z06 is the ULTIMATE MUSCLE CAR experience you have been dreaming of!! It is also fully loaded with features to keep you comfortable and entertained like NAVIGATION......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......TRANSPARENT TARGA TOP......MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL......BIG BRAKES w/ Slotted Rotors......Quad Exit PERFORMANCE EXHAUST......Z06 Rear Wing, Side Skirts & Front Splitter......Electronic LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL......HEATED & AC VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS......BOSE STEREO......Premium RED LEATHER INTERIOR......FACTORY REMOTE START......PDR Performance Data Recorder......Curb View Front Parking System......Back Up Camera......HEADS UP DISPLAY.......3 Spoke Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Flat Bottom......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......WiFi Hotspot......8 Way Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Heated Power Mirrors.......Garage Door Opener......Dual Zone Climate Control......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Steering Wheel Media Controls......8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Paddle Shifting......650 HP / 650 LB-FT 6.2L Supercharged V8 Engine......20 Inch Rear & 19 Inch Front Factory Wheels!!

This Chevrolet Corvette Z06 come with all original Books & Manuals, two Keys & Fobs, and fitted Corvette Z06 floor mats. Now sale priced at $92,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty options available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 21,000 KM
$92,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer w...
 53,000 KM
$43,600 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 Longho...
 235,000 KM
$68,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory