2017 Chevrolet Corvette

3,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Targa Stingray, Yes Only 3000 Kilometers! Like New!

Targa Stingray, Yes Only 3000 Kilometers! Like New!

Location

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

3,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8813312
  • Stock #: SCV7537
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D72H5104920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** MUST SEE CONDITON *** TARGA ROOF & FACTORY REMOTE START *** ONLY 3000KM *** Absolutely One of a Kind Find!! Sparingly Driven & Lovingly Cared For....And it Shows!!! Gorgeous Inside & Out!! Full Leather Interior with Plastic Protection still on Trim Pieces from new!! Powered by the Legendary 6.2L V8 making 455 Horsepower!! Equipped with an Automatic Transmission with PADDLE SHIFTERS!!

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

