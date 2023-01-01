$17,694+ tax & licensing
204-633-2420
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$17,694
- Listing ID: 10616316
- Stock #: F5ADB6
- VIN: 3G1BD5SM4HS512884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F5ADB6
- Mileage 130,404 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Manual FWD Red Hot
16" Aluminum Wheels, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Low tire pressure warning, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Port.
Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Manitoba's #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments.
We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
