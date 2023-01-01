Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

130,404 KM

Details Description Features

$17,694

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

LT

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

130,404KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10616316
  • Stock #: F5ADB6
  • VIN: 3G1BD5SM4HS512884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,404 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Manual FWD Red Hot

16" Aluminum Wheels, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Low tire pressure warning, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Port.


Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Manitoba's #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments.

We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Oil life monitoring system
Theft-deterrent system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Remote panic alarm
Console, floor with sliding armrest
Heater, electric

Powertrain

6-Speed Manual

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife
Coolant protection, engine
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Axle, 3.65 ratio
Battery, 70AH
Brake, parking, manual, hand-operated

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Remote

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Bags
Stability control system
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

