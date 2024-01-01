Menu
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB 

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : 

This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

122,807 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT 4dr Sedan

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT 4dr Sedan

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,807KM
VIN 3G1BE5SM0HS544874

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4004
  • Mileage 122,807 KM

Vehicle Description


Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!



McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.



Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611



Call today: 204-560-1234



Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB



Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca



Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com



Click here for finance:



https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER :

This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2017 Chevrolet Cruze