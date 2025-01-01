2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Account
Sign In
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ***WOW BLACK ON BLACK CHEVROLET CRUZE HATCHBACK JUST CAME ON TRADE, LOW MILEAGE, 69K KMS, LOCAL VEHICLE SINCE NEW, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, AC, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOYS, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH MB SAFETY, OIL CHANGE, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $15,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Humidity/dewpoint sensors, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover, Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment: MyLink, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 130 amps, Auto start/stop, Battery saver, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

69,932 KM

Details Description Features

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12873869

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Seller

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,932KM
VIN 3G1BE6SM1HS549071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 549071-TR
  • Mileage 69,932 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH/5000KM

LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140*

***WOW BLACK ON BLACK CHEVROLET CRUZE HATCHBACK JUST CAME ON TRADE, LOW MILEAGE, 69K KMS, LOCAL VEHICLE SINCE NEW, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, AC, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOYS, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH MB SAFETY, OIL CHANGE, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $15,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Humidity/dewpoint sensors, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover, Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment: MyLink, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 130 amps, Auto start/stop, Battery saver, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Convenience

Clock

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Solar-tinted glass

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Infotainment: MyLink
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Rear spoiler: roofline
Total speakers: 6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Alternator: 130 amps
Programmable safety key
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Explorer Platinum 122,677 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Infiniti QX50 Luxury for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Infiniti QX50 Luxury 213,566 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT 216,543 KM $9,499 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2017 Chevrolet Cruze