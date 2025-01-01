$15,991+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 549071-TR
- Mileage 69,932 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
***WOW BLACK ON BLACK CHEVROLET CRUZE HATCHBACK JUST CAME ON TRADE, LOW MILEAGE, 69K KMS, LOCAL VEHICLE SINCE NEW, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, AC, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOYS, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH MB SAFETY, OIL CHANGE, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $15,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Humidity/dewpoint sensors, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover, Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment: MyLink, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 130 amps, Auto start/stop, Battery saver, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-509-0008