2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | BackupCam | Htd. Front Seats | Bluetooth |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4676322
  • Stock #: 19747A
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM9HS555811
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

* Navigation, WiFi Hotspot, Floor Mats, Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Seats, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Relase, Cruise Control, A/C, and more!This Chevrolet Cruze has a strong Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing.*These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Cruze LT the Envy of Onlookers*Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, Trunk release, power, remote, Tires, 205/55R16 all-season, blackwall (AB, BC, MB, NT, PE, QC, SK and (ZLH) RS Package only.), Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tire Pressure Display, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Teen Driver mode, Suspension, rear, compound crank, Suspension, front MacPherson strut, Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel.*Visit Us Today *Come in or call to arrange your appointment and we will have this vehicle ready for a test drive. You can find us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB or call us at 204-339-2011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • Requires Subscription

Send A Message