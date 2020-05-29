Menu
$15,575

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Rear Vision Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Rear Vision Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$15,575

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,691KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5099354
  • Stock #: F33NDD
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SMXH7227246
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

| Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Push Button Start | USB Charging Port | Rear Vision Camera
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • plus news
  • sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
  • talk
  • includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
  • 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
  • which lets you take all

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

