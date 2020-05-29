2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

plus news

sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening

talk

includes Passenger Sensing System

Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music

10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

which lets you take all

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.