2017 Chevrolet Cruze

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** EXCELLENT HISTORY! *** LOW LOW KMS!! *** EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION! *** This Cruze is a great example of a well kept vehicle! Comes with Factory GM WARRANTY, Low KM's and a ton of modern features.This is a perfect, affordable, reliable and efficient mode of transportation! Carfax reports no insurance claims. Comes well equipped from factory with options such as REMOTE START!......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Android Auto & Apple Carplay Smartphone Projection......Unique and Eye-Catching Pepperdust Metallic Exterior......Multimedia Connections (AUX & USB Stereo Inputs)......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Proximity Key w/ PUSH BUTTON START......REAR VIEW CAMERA......8-Way Power Adjustable Seat......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......LED Daytime Running Lights......Split-Folding Rear Seats for extra cargo space!......and 16-Inch Alloy Wheels!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a Balance of FACTORY CHEVROLET WARRANTY and Custom Fit Cruze Mats. YES! ONLY 41,000 KMS! Priced for quick sale $14,995 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle.
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
