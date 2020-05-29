Menu
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - R.Start, Htd Seats, Android Auto & CarPlay!

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - R.Start, Htd Seats, Android Auto & CarPlay!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  41,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5117498
  Stock #: SCV4264
  VIN: 3G1BE5SM6HS549125
Exterior Colour
Pepperdust Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** EXCELLENT HISTORY! *** LOW LOW KMS!! *** EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION! *** This Cruze is a great example of a well kept vehicle! Comes with Factory GM WARRANTY, Low KM's and a ton of modern features.This is a perfect, affordable, reliable and efficient mode of transportation! Carfax reports no insurance claims. Comes well equipped from factory with options such as REMOTE START!......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Android Auto & Apple Carplay Smartphone Projection......Unique and Eye-Catching Pepperdust Metallic Exterior......Multimedia Connections (AUX & USB Stereo Inputs)......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Proximity Key w/ PUSH BUTTON START......REAR VIEW CAMERA......8-Way Power Adjustable Seat......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......LED Daytime Running Lights......Split-Folding Rear Seats for extra cargo space!......and 16-Inch Alloy Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a Balance of FACTORY CHEVROLET WARRANTY and Custom Fit Cruze Mats. YES! ONLY 41,000 KMS! Priced for quick sale $14,995 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Gauge: oil pressure
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Satellite communications: OnStar
  • Wheels: aluminum
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Humidity/dewpoint sensors
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Internet radio app: Pandora
  • Infotainment: MyLink
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Wifi: hotspot
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Infotainment: Android Auto ready
  • Courtesy lights: console
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
  • Rear suspension type: torsion beam
  • Shift knob trim: urethane
  • Steering wheel trim: urethane
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Programmable safety key
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Satellite communications: voice guided directions
  • Internet radio app: Gracenote
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Steering ratio: 17.2
  • Front brake diameter: 10.8
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rear brake diameter: 10.4
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Storage: in dash
  • Check rear seat reminder
  • Axle ratio: 3.14
  • Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready
  • Smart device app function: horn/light operation
  • Smart device app function: maintenance status
  • Smart device app function: lock operation
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Internet radio app: Stitcher
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

