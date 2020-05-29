2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Front air conditioning

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Driver Information System

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

One-touch windows: 4

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Armrests: rear folding

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

Knee airbags: dual front

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Gauge: oil pressure

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Floor material: carpet

Multi-functional information center

Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Satellite communications: OnStar

Wheels: aluminum

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Driver seat manual adjustments: height

Storage: front seatback

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Rear headrests: 2

Assist handle: front

Window trim: chrome

Daytime running lights: LED

Humidity/dewpoint sensors

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Internet radio app: Pandora

Infotainment: MyLink

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Wifi: hotspot

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Infotainment: Android Auto ready

Courtesy lights: console

Total speakers: 6

Vanity mirrors: dual

Rear suspension classification: semi-independent

Rear suspension type: torsion beam

Shift knob trim: urethane

Steering wheel trim: urethane

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Armrests: rear center with cupholders

Storage: accessory hook

Grille color: chrome surround

Reading lights: rear

Programmable safety key

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Electronic messaging assistance: with read function

Satellite communications: voice guided directions

Internet radio app: Gracenote

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Steering ratio: 17.2

Front brake diameter: 10.8

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Rear brake diameter: 10.4

Fuel economy display: range

Assist handle: rear

Storage: in dash

Check rear seat reminder

Axle ratio: 3.14

Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready

Smart device app function: horn/light operation

Smart device app function: maintenance status

Smart device app function: lock operation

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Radio: touch screen display

Crumple zones: rear

Internet radio app: Stitcher

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.