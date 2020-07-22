Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

63,305 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

LT Hatchback | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

63,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5519517
  • Stock #: F39PEX
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM1HS610418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Stock # F39PEX
  • Mileage 63,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Satellite Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
includes Passenger Sensing System
Teen Driver mode
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

