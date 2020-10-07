+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Red LT Turbo Backup Camera, Bluetooth, USB Input, 16" Aluminum Wheels, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Heated front seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, LT Convenience Package, Primary Foldable Key Delete, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Port.
1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD Odometer is 53962 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2017 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
