2017 Chevrolet Cruze

61,489 KM

Details

$15,509

+ tax & licensing
$15,509

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT *BODYSHOP

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$15,509

+ taxes & licensing

61,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6312939
  Stock #: F3PNT6
  VIN: 3G1BE5SM6HS568936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Reading Lamps-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

