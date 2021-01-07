Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

40,100 KM

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Premier | Heated Steering | Remote Start | Apple CarPlay |

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

  1. 6547405
  2. 6547405
40,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6547405
  • Stock #: F3UCC5
  • VIN: 3G1BF5SM7HS532346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UCC5
  • Mileage 40,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Wheels
STEERING WHEEL
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
plus news
sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
talk
includes Passenger Sensing System
Turbocharged Engine
Teen Driver mode
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
17" (43.2 cm) aluminum
Navigation Telematics
4 Cyl Engine
which lets you take all
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

