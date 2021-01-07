Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

17,642 KM

Details Description Features

$16,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,992

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT* Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/LOW KILOMETRES

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT* Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/LOW KILOMETRES

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$16,992

+ taxes & licensing

17,642KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6598373
  • Stock #: 24800
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM0HS591022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,642 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Chevrolet Cruze for only $15,992****** * CLEAN CARFAX, VERY LOW KILOMETERS, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY * BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEAT, SATELLITE RADIO Enjoy the sportiness and yet luxurious ride in this 2017 Chevy Cruze. Equipped with options such as bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, satellite radio, automatic transmission, power windows and door locks, tilt steering and more! On sale for $16,992 cash, or JUST $15,992 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 Ford Explorer X...
 11,262 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata ...
 66,151 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE*...
 201,703 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory