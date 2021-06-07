Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

51,243 KM

Details

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT Heated Seats | Rear View Camera | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

51,243KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7311326
  • Stock #: F3XRCH
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM1H7132042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear View Camera
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Reading Lamps-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Audio system
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

