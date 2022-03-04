$19,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Local | Low Mileage | HTD Seats
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8495146
- Stock #: F4FYY2
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM8HS505935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4FYY2
- Mileage 66,379 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Low Mileage!!
Brand New Brakes!!!
Great on gas so you won't have to pay with an arm & a leg at the gas pump. Visit us in-person or online to schedule your test drive.
Key Features
- LT Convenience Package
- Heated Front Seats
- Climate Control
- Remote Start
- 7 Inch Infotainment Touch Screen
- Bluetooth
- Cruise Control
- Rearview Camera
- Automatic Transmission
and more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!
Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Kia West
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.