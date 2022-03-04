Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

66,379 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Local | Low Mileage | HTD Seats

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Local | Low Mileage | HTD Seats

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

66,379KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8495146
  • Stock #: F4FYY2
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM8HS505935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4FYY2
  • Mileage 66,379 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Low Mileage!!
Brand New Brakes!!!

Great on gas so you won't have to pay with an arm & a leg at the gas pump. Visit us in-person or online to schedule your test drive.
Key Features

- LT Convenience Package
- Heated Front Seats
- Climate Control
- Remote Start
- 7 Inch Infotainment Touch Screen
- Bluetooth
- Cruise Control
- Rearview Camera
- Automatic Transmission

and more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Oil life monitoring system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
includes Passenger Sensing System
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

