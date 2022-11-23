$19,842+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Rear View Camera
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$19,842
- Listing ID: 9424509
- Stock #: F4W2KT
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM3H7200891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
