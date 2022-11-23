Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

105,018 KM

Details Description Features

$19,842

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,842

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Rear View Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Rear View Camera

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$19,842

+ taxes & licensing

105,018KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9424509
  • Stock #: F4W2KT
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM3H7200891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4W2KT
  • Mileage 105,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
It's That Time Of Year Again: Kia's $500 Holiday Bonus Is Back On Select 2023 Kia Models!
Kia's 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Program Is Also Available on ALL New Kia Models And Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers!
See Birchwood Kia Regent For More Details!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model!

Only at Birchwood Kia Regent: The price you see is the price you pay with no hidden fees or charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO trade-in required!
NO money down needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood Kia!
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Front air conditioning
Oil life monitoring system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
includes Passenger Sensing System
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 105,018 KM
$19,842 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Telluride N...
 50,518 KM
$54,960 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Spor...
 25,000 KM
$39,824 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory