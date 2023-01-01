2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 9 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10534332

10534332 Stock #: 23426

23426 VIN: 2GNALBEK4H6122503

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Black]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23426

Mileage 147,932 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.