5 PASSENGER, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, XENON HEADLIGHTS, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, ONSTAR, CLOTH SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REMOTE START, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, RUNNING BOARDS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR BAG, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR DEFOGGER

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

118,708 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,708KM
VIN 2GNFLFEK1H6350021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 118,708 KM

Vehicle Description

5 PASSENGER, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, XENON HEADLIGHTS, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, ONSTAR, CLOTH SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REMOTE START, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, RUNNING BOARDS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR BAG, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR DEFOGGER

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-XXXX

204-888-4070

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2017 Chevrolet Equinox