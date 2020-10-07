Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

76,538 KM

Details Description Features

$18,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

76,538KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6170391
  • Stock #: F3PDBC
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK8H6121880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,538 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Equinox Black LS All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, AWD, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Odometer is 21727 kilometers below market average!


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Dependability Study
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Power Outlet
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 149,624 KM
$13,977 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 265,131 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 30,147 KM
$33,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory