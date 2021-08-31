Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

99,078 KM

Details Description Features

$19,253

+ tax & licensing
$19,253

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | Locally Owned & Serviced | V6 Engine | AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Remote Start |

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | Locally Owned & Serviced | V6 Engine | AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Remote Start |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$19,253

+ taxes & licensing

99,078KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7689103
  Stock #: F47JB8
  VIN: 2GNFLFE39H6219590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47JB8
  • Mileage 99,078 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 Engine and AWD! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Adjustable Sunroof
Factory Remote Start
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Body-colour door handles
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Wheels
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Charcoal luggage rails
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
17" (43.2 cm) aluminum
Gasoline Fuel System
LT Exterior Appearance includes body-colour bumpers with Charcoal lowers
body-colour outside mirrors and 17" aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

