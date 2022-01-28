$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
24KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8261478
- Stock #: 92231
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr LS w/1LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/145
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9