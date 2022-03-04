Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

171,895 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8653636
  2. 8653636
  3. 8653636
  4. 8653636
  5. 8653636
  6. 8653636
  7. 8653636
  8. 8653636
  9. 8653636
  10. 8653636
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

171,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8653636
  • Stock #: 22232
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEKXH6301040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Silver Ice Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22232
  • Mileage 171,895 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2015 Kia Sorento LX
 146,623 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Trail...
 4,870 KM
$35,500 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma T...
 40,069 KM
$56,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory