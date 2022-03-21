Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

82,085 KM

Details

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

82,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8871308
  • Stock #: 22305
  • VIN: 2GNALCEK8H6311256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Silver Ice Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Light Titanium/Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22305
  • Mileage 82,085 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2016 Ford Focus SE
 165,136 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Focus SES
 123,714 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX
 95,430 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory