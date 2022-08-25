2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$17,888 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 2 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8989501

8989501 Stock #: 3312

3312 VIN: 2GNFLFEKXH6273312

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 3312

Mileage 152,207 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.