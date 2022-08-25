Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

152,207 KM

Details Description

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

152,207KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8989501
  • Stock #: 3312
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEKXH6273312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 3312
  • Mileage 152,207 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERA, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, 5 PASSENGER, BACK-UP CAMERA, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ABS, CLOTH SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, TILT WHEEL, AIR BAG, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, REAR DEFOGGER, AM/FM, REMOTE START

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

ENGINE: 2.4L 4CYL
152207 KM

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

