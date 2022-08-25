$17,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
$17,888
- Listing ID: 8989501
- Stock #: 3312
- VIN: 2GNFLFEKXH6273312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 152,207 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK-UP CAMERA, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, 5 PASSENGER, BACK-UP CAMERA, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ABS, CLOTH SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, TILT WHEEL, AIR BAG, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, REAR DEFOGGER, AM/FM, REMOTE START
ENGINE: 2.4L 4CYL
152207 KM
