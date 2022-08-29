$25,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9082618
- Stock #: 4566
- VIN: 2GNFLFEK3H6294566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 68,361 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK-UP CAMERA, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, XENON HEADLIGHTS, 5 PASSENGER, AIRBAGS,
FOG LIGHTS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER STEERING, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, CLOTH SEATS, REAR DEFOGGER, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER DRIVER SEAT, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.4L
68361 KMS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.