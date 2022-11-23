Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

114,793 KM

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier w-1LZ | Heated Seats | Cruise Control

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier w-1LZ | Heated Seats | Cruise Control

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

114,793KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9409792
  • Stock #: 22U9H11A
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE32H6164728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 114,793 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

