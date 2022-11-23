2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$23,988 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 7 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9409792

9409792 Stock #: 22U9H11A

22U9H11A VIN: 2GNFLGE32H6164728

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 114,793 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.