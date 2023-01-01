Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS *B.UP CAMERA* *R. START* *SAFETIED*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS *B.UP CAMERA* *R. START* *SAFETIED*

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 9456550
  2. 9456550
  3. 9456550
  4. 9456550
  5. 9456550
  6. 9456550
  7. 9456550
  8. 9456550
  9. 9456550
  10. 9456550
  11. 9456550
  12. 9456550
  13. 9456550
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9456550
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK6H1566575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS FWD 2.4L CYLINDER 5 passenger with 136,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), BIG TOUCH SCREEN, BACK UP CAMERA, 2 WAY COMMAND START (X2), traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $17,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 6-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2015 Dodge Durango L...
 167,000 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 C ...
 99,500 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 136,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory