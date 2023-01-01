2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9456550

9456550 VIN: 2GNALBEK6H1566575

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

