2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 9 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9829583

9829583 Stock #: 23058A

23058A VIN: 2GNALBEK2H1589352

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Nightfall Grey Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,910 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.