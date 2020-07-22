Menu
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

31,665 KM

Details Description Features

$17,491

+ tax & licensing
$17,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT inc Remote Starter

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT inc Remote Starter

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$17,491

+ taxes & licensing

31,665KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5474483
  • Stock #: F39JJR
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST0HF293901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F39JJR
  • Mileage 31,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra low mileage!
This vehicle features: Factory Remote Starter, Reverse Camera, Touch Screen, Bose Sound System, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Voice Command, Digital Cluster, Heated Seats and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
plus news
sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
talk
Teen Driver
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
which lets you take all

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

