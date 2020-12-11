Menu
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

45,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn L w-1VL

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn L w-1VL

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6329817
  • Stock #: 3978
  • VIN: 1G1ZA5ST3HF184361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3978
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 45,000 km, Balance of Chevrolet Warranty, 4 CYL, Auto, Bluetooth, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Steering wheel controls, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 30 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If You Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

