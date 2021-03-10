Menu
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

25,865 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Bluetooth | Rear View Camera | Wireless Charging

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Bluetooth | Rear View Camera | Wireless Charging

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

25,865KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6804206
  Stock #: F3WW34
  VIN: 1G1ZE5ST5HF188335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3WW34
  • Mileage 25,865 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT 1LT 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD Pepperdust

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

Odometer is 33284 kilometers below market average!

Black, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 17" Aluminum Wheels, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Convenience & Technology Package, Driver Information Centre, Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/8" Touch-Screen, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wireless Charging For Devices.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

