Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

89,041 KM

Details Description Features

$20,359

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,359

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

  1. 9639616
  2. 9639616
  3. 9639616
  4. 9639616
  5. 9639616
  6. 9639616
  7. 9639616
  8. 9639616
  9. 9639616
  10. 9639616
  11. 9639616
  12. 9639616
  13. 9639616
  14. 9639616
  15. 9639616
  16. 9639616
  17. 9639616
  18. 9639616
  19. 9639616
  20. 9639616
  21. 9639616
  22. 9639616
  23. 9639616
  24. 9639616
  25. 9639616
Contact Seller
Sale

$20,359

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
89,041KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9639616
  • Stock #: F4XWMT
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST0HF112523

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,041 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Teen Driver
Power Mirrors
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Fueling system, capless
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Assist handle, front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
Air filter, cabin
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Rear seat reminder
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, body-colour
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 86,100 KM
$42,616 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 72,659 KM
$28,977 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 65,432 KM
$35,827 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory