2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

116,711 KM

Details Description

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

116,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10029423
  • Stock #: 4617
  • VIN: 1GCRCNEC8HZ274617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,711 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, ALLOYS, 6 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG, HARD TOP, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, TILT WHEEL, MP3 CAPABILITY, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CLOTH SEATS

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

