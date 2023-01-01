$24,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10029423
- Stock #: 4617
- VIN: 1GCRCNEC8HZ274617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 116,711 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, ALLOYS, 6 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG, HARD TOP, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, TILT WHEEL, MP3 CAPABILITY, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CLOTH SEATS
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.
Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.