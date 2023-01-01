$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Z71 Supercharged Sport Edition
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
213,764KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10339533
- Stock #: 1362
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC7HG332096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,764 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
