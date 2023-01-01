Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

213,764 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

LTZ Z71 Supercharged Sport Edition

LTZ Z71 Supercharged Sport Edition

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

213,764KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10339533
  • Stock #: 1362
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC7HG332096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,764 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

