2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Steering Wheel Controls

Leather Steering Wheel

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru

Dual covered visor vanity mirrors

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Passenger visor vanity mirror

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)