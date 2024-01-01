Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

179,037 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Z71 PKG - 5.3L - CREW CAB

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Z71 PKG - 5.3L - CREW CAB

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,037KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC4HG514869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,037 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500