2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Z71 Pkg - 5.3L - CREW CAB
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 105,937 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- CLEAN CARFAX
- 5.3L V8 Gas engine
- Low mileage; 105,937 Kms
- Weather Tech floor matts front and back
- Light bar
- Back Rack
- Heated leather seats
- Navigation
- Rear-view camera
- 18 Inch Anthem rims
- Premium Bose sound system
- 6 Passenger unit
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
204-688-1001