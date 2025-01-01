Menu
Look at this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 305 lb-ft of torque [413 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (STD) (Includes (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability., Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teens driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, and Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

298,000 KM

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT **New Arrival**

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
298,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREH0HG116515

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # S1646A
  • Mileage 298,000 KM

Look at this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 305 lb-ft of torque [413 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (STD) (Includes (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability., Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, and Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 3...

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500