$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Midnight Edition 4x4 Crew Cab | Lift

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Midnight Edition 4x4 Crew Cab | Lift

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,674KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5305142
  • Stock #: 202081
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC2HG372585
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Low KM's with only 45,674, One Owner Vehicle, Local Manitoba Vehicle, 5.3L V8 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Midnight Edition,Heated Seats,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Radio,Power Sliding Rear Window,Wireless Charging Pad,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,18" Black Painted Aluminium Wheels,Black Exterior Paint,Jet Black Leather Interior,Trailering Package.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Life Kit,Oversize Tires,Aftermarket Exhaust,Side Assist Steps,Rocker Guarded around Bottom of Truck,Gatorback Mud Flaps,Chrome Window Defectors,Bug Deflector,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Total-Plus Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

