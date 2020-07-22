Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,571

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,571

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 5399468
  2. 5399468
  3. 5399468
  4. 5399468
  5. 5399468
  6. 5399468
  7. 5399468
  8. 5399468
  9. 5399468
  10. 5399468
  11. 5399468
  12. 5399468
  13. 5399468
  14. 5399468
  15. 5399468
  16. 5399468
  17. 5399468
  18. 5399468
  19. 5399468
  20. 5399468
  21. 5399468
  22. 5399468
  23. 5399468
  24. 5399468
  25. 5399468
  26. 5399468
  27. 5399468
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5399468
  • Stock #: F399AK
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC9HZ341206

$29,571

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # F399AK
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Buick Enclave P...
 96,690 KM
$28,971 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trave...
 99,484 KM
$22,994 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 A...
 120,116 KM
$15,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory