2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

37,776 KM

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 5770035
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

37,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5770035
  • Stock #: F3BHNE
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC4HZ366512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # F3BHNE
  • Mileage 37,776 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Satellite Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Driver Side Airbag
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 120 channels including commercial-free music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

