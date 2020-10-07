Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

80,943 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ LTZ Plus Package

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ LTZ Plus Package

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 5837727
  2. 5837727
  3. 5837727
  4. 5837727
  5. 5837727
  6. 5837727
  7. 5837727
  8. 5837727
  9. 5837727
  10. 5837727
  11. 5837727
  12. 5837727
  13. 5837727
  14. 5837727
  15. 5837727
  16. 5837727
  17. 5837727
  18. 5837727
  19. 5837727
  20. 5837727
  21. 5837727
  22. 5837727
  23. 5837727
  24. 5837727
  25. 5837727
  26. 5837727
  27. 5837727
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5837727
  • Stock #: F3KA38
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC5HG513116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KA38
  • Mileage 80,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Clean Carproof
Local Vehicle
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Vision Camera
Enhanced Driver Alert Package
Z71 Off Road Package


All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 50,250 KM
$47,955 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra SV
 41,547 KM
$16,977 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 43,835 KM
$21,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory