Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

32,882 KM

Details Description

$39,605

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,605

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 7743321
  2. 7743321
  3. 7743321
  4. 7743321
  5. 7743321
  6. 7743321
  7. 7743321
  8. 7743321
  9. 7743321
  10. 7743321
  11. 7743321
  12. 7743321
  13. 7743321
  14. 7743321
  15. 7743321
  16. 7743321
  17. 7743321
  18. 7743321
  19. 7743321
  20. 7743321
  21. 7743321
  22. 7743321
  23. 7743321
  24. 7743321
  25. 7743321
Contact Seller

$39,605

+ taxes & licensing

32,882KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7743321
  • Stock #: F472DM
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC7HZ348994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,882 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Odometer is 68428 kilometers below market average!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Red

6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth® For Phone, Cloth Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Rear Vision Camera.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,730 KM
$65,997 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit Co...
 35,200 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 61,329 KM
$23,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory