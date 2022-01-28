2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Incoming
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.
No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.
Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!
https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Remote Locking Tailgate
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Grille surround, chrome
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Headlamps, LED projector with signature DRL and turn
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, thin profile LED
Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
Bumper, front body colour
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed)
Security System
Air Conditioning
remote start
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...