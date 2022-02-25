$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Extended Cab Custom **New Arrival**
76,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: U2350A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1