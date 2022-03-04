Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

173,350 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

877-245-5756

LT CREW CAB 4X4 5.3L

LT CREW CAB 4X4 5.3L

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8471697
  • Stock #: 173K BLACK 7731
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC7HG227731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Consumer Choice Award 2021/2022 Winners! Low rate dealer arranged financing available! At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are". Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown. .

