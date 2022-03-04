2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$44,600 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8472360

8472360 Stock #: GT7228

GT7228 VIN: 3GCUKRECXHG439491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT7228

Mileage 34,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.