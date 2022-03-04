Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

34,000 KM

Details Description

$44,600

+ tax & licensing
$44,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Z71 Offroad w/ Sport Appearance Pkg & Only 34k !!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Z71 Offroad w/ Sport Appearance Pkg & Only 34k !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$44,600

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8472360
  • Stock #: GT7228
  • VIN: 3GCUKRECXHG439491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7228
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** WHAT.... A.... GEM !!! *** LOCALLY OWNED, IMMACULATELY CARED FOR & ONLY 34,000 KMS!! *** SPORT APPEARANCE PKG & Z71 OFFROAD PKG!!! *** Black on Black on Black... The absolute perfect setup - 5.3L V8 Engine, Z71 package and full colour-match with matched accessories. Tonneau Cover......Matte Black Step Bars......Blackout Badging......Tinted windows......Factory colour-matched grille, handles, mirrors & bumpers......Blacked out wheels......Upgraded interior package with larger touchscreen......Heated seats......Factory remote start......Apple carplay & Android auto......OnStar navigation package......Power adjustable seat......Dual climate control......Hill descent control......Upgraded offroad suspension......Chevy mud flaps front & rear......Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD with Auto setting......Full crew cab seating......Box steps option......Rear view camera......Bluetooth handsfree connectivity......Fog lights......Rear defroster......Factory tow package w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin wiring......and Factory integrated Trailer Brake controller!

This Silverado 1500 Z71 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and fitted all-weather Rubber mats. Yep... only 34,000 kilometers and spectacular condition! An absolute must see for anyone who appreciates a well cared for vehicle, now on sale for just $44,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

