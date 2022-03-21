Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

106,739 KM

Details Description Features

$33,275

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,275

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS NAV | 5.3L | TRAILERING PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS NAV | 5.3L | TRAILERING PKG

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale

$33,275

+ taxes & licensing

106,739KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8674268
  • Stock #: F4GVUA
  • VIN: 1GCVKNEC5HZ401809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4GVUA
  • Mileage 106,739 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4WD | DBL CAB | 5.3 V8 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Summit White

LS Convenience Pkg, Trailering Pkg, Reverse Camera, Rear Bumper Steps, Auto Headlights, Telescoping Steering, Keyless Entry, Navigation, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, LS Convenience Package, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power steering, Power Windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailering Package, Variably Intermittent Wipers.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Front air conditioning
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Double Cab models.)
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Xenon Headlights
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bumper, rear chrome
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Glass, deep-tinted
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Bumper, front chrome
Grille surround, chrome
Rear bench seats
6-Speaker Audio System
SiriusXM satellite radio, delete
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 106,739 KM
$33,275 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer X...
 36,229 KM
$47,850 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 111,668 KM
$32,660 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory